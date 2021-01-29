We are in a war with the coronavirus, and the Republicans are squealing like stuck pigs because the top tax rate might return to 39.6 percent.
The top tax rate was 94 percent during World War II. It was reduced to 90 percent for nearly 20 years after the war, and then to 70 percent for the next 20 years. Reagan eventually reduced it to 28 percent. That’s the reason we have $27 trillion in debt. It was run up by the Republicans by, among other things, tax cuts for the wealthy.
Britain, France and Germany all have tax rates for the wealthiest at 45 percent of income higher than $205,000. In the United States, it is 37 percent over $518,000. The average compensation for the chief executives of the S&P 500 is $15 million a year. That’s $7,000 an hour, not $7.25.
Allen Ahearn, Silver Spring