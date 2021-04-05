In the March 31 front-page article “A small town’s neighbors take sides over politics and race,” Jeff Bailey of Rocky Mount, Va., was quoted as saying, “If people like her would stop talking about racism, there wouldn’t be any racism.” He’s right, of course: Things exist only because we talk about them. If we would only stop talking about drug addiction/domestic abuse/cancer/the wage gap for women/rape/mass shootings/coronavirus, they wouldn’t exist. Then we could all live in a blissful state of ignorance.