Regarding Steven Pearlstein’s March 7 Business column, “Bowing out in the era of the free lunch”:

This is not just about economics and whether the country can afford the cost, but more about caring for those hurting physically and economically because of this vicious virus. How can the richest country on the planet justify withholding support for the unemployed and poor families? How can we reject mandating a minimum wage of $15 an hour when many Americans (mostly of color) on the lowest rungs of society work at two jobs just to put food on the table? And yet hardly a complaint was raised when Republicans gave huge tax breaks to the rich and exploded the deficit. Republicans have a sordid history of expanding the deficit more than Democrats. Now, Republicans squeal that the Democrats are driving the country into grave debt.

It is obscene that billionaires and multimillionaires hold such great wealth while the needs of the country and its infrastructure go unmet. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) plan to tax the extremely wealthy with a 1 percent surtax to rebuild our infrastructure is hardly excessive. In fact, we need to raise taxes on corporations and their enormous profits as well as on billionaires and multimillionaires to pay for our needs and end needless borrowing. That is the morally responsible thing to do. The extravagantly rich can aid our country by beginning to help pay down the deficit. We should ignore the howling about deficit spending from the Republicans who simply need to pay their fair share, as we all should.

Rich McCloud, Fredericksburg