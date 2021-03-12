It is obscene that billionaires and multimillionaires hold such great wealth while the needs of the country and its infrastructure go unmet. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) plan to tax the extremely wealthy with a 1 percent surtax to rebuild our infrastructure is hardly excessive. In fact, we need to raise taxes on corporations and their enormous profits as well as on billionaires and multimillionaires to pay for our needs and end needless borrowing. That is the morally responsible thing to do. The extravagantly rich can aid our country by beginning to help pay down the deficit. We should ignore the howling about deficit spending from the Republicans who simply need to pay their fair share, as we all should.
Rich McCloud, Fredericksburg