This is not just about economics and whether the country can afford the cost, but more about caring for those hurting physically and economically because of this vicious virus. How can the richest country on the planet justify withholding support for the unemployed and poor families? How can we reject mandating a minimum wage of $15 an hour when many Americans (mostly of color) on the lowest rungs of society work at two jobs just to put food on the table? And yet hardly a complaint was raised when Republicans gave huge tax breaks to the rich and exploded the deficit. Republicans have a sordid history of expanding the deficit more than Democrats. Now, Republicans squeal that the Democrats are driving the country into grave debt.