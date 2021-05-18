I read all the way to the end of the May 13 news article “Cheney to step up campaign to purge Trump from GOP,” and was glad I did. I disagree with much of what Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and the Republicans stand for. I am also not a Democrat. It was the last quotation in the article that gave me new insight into where I fit on the political spectrum:  “No one is going to confuse her [Cheney] with a mushy Northeastern moderate.” 

That’s what I am: “a mushy Northeastern moderate.” Someone who is not certain that everyone else is wrong, but still principled enough to want to right the wrongs that have bedeviled our nation from its beginning. Someone who is not sure that he is always right but knows, as do most third-graders, the difference between right and wrong. 

Kudos to Ms. Cheney for taking her stand, even if she insists on standing with mean-spirited, immoderate, mush-mouthed politicians — otherwise known as her fellow Republicans — as she does so. 

Richard L. Sheffield,
Hummelstown, Pa.