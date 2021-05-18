That’s what I am: “a mushy Northeastern moderate.” Someone who is not certain that everyone else is wrong, but still principled enough to want to right the wrongs that have bedeviled our nation from its beginning. Someone who is not sure that he is always right but knows, as do most third-graders, the difference between right and wrong.
Kudos to Ms. Cheney for taking her stand, even if she insists on standing with mean-spirited, immoderate, mush-mouthed politicians — otherwise known as her fellow Republicans — as she does so.
Richard L. Sheffield,
Hummelstown, Pa.