I don’t care whether you believe wearing a face covering is trampling on your rights. I do care about keeping my restaurant open and my workers (and myself) employed. If this means I have to spend day after day being abused, then so be it. I do have to ask, though, what gives you the right to berate me for doing my job? What gives you the right to intimidate my employees, many of them minors?
No one likes the masks, but we suck it up and do what we have to do to keep moving forward. Are you going to move forward with us, or are you going to continue holding us back? Who’s trampling on whose rights now?
Kimberly Horton, Warrenton, Va.