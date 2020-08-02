I am a manager of a local restaurant. Because of a recent Virginia Department of Health mandate, I am required to ask people entering the restaurant to wear face coverings. Most people are conscientious and will put on a mask or be served outside, where we also have dining service.

One recent day, a couple came in not wearing masks. When I asked them if they had masks, the woman said no and left. I offered to serve the man outside, to which he replied, “I’m going to order right the (expletive) here!” I had seven hours left of a 12-hour shift, and suddenly I was very tired. He unleashed another string of expletives, intermingled with statements about his “rights” and “the law.” Only when I threatened to call the police did he leave. This is becoming a daily occurrence. 

I don’t care whether you believe wearing a face covering is trampling on your rights. I do care about keeping my restaurant open and my workers (and myself) employed. If this means I have to spend day after day being abused, then so be it. I do have to ask, though, what gives you the right to berate me for doing my job? What gives you the right to intimidate my employees, many of them minors?

No one likes the masks, but we suck it up and do what we have to do to keep moving forward. Are you going to move forward with us, or are you going to continue holding us back? Who’s trampling on whose rights now?

Kimberly Horton, Warrenton, Va.