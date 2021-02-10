As reported in the Feb. 5 news article “Tokyo Olympics chief apologizes for remarks,” Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, justified the exclusion of women from his committee because they talk too much at meetings. I had to laugh, because any of my friends and colleagues would admit that I speak a lot at meetings, and I happen to be a woman. The most efficient “meeting” would no doubt simply include Mr. Mori, or perhaps a small coterie of like-minded octogenarian men. Instead, I would invite Mr. Mori to accept the challenge of working productively with people exhibiting varied perspectives and leadership styles. Come to think of it, Congress could learn this lesson as well.