The June 26 editorial “A quickening U.S. baby bust” highlighted the daunting economic challenges posed by the nation’s plummeting birthrates. Indeed, lagging births and stagnant immigration growth will ultimately result in fewer workers and weaken the safety net that supports an increasingly aging population of elderly Americans. Before the coronavirus pandemic, immigrant workers were adding approximately $2 trillion annually to the U.S. economy, comparable to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and with considerably greater economic impact than President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. Importantly, without substantial immigration growth, the nation’s post-pandemic workforce will not be large enough to help bring about high levels of economic growth.   

If overall immigration growth remains stagnant, we risk languid economic growth and severe labor shortages. Last year, William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, asserted that our country had been experiencing a good economic growth rate in comparison with other developed countries “because we’ve had robust immigration for the last 30 to 40 years.” The only way to grow the economy appreciably is through a consistent supply of immigrant workers for jobs at all skill levels, including jobs experiencing shortages and jobs requiring highly technical engineering and medical skills. Once the economy recovers, immigration growth will generate billions in tax revenue, fuel home purchases and boost consumer spending. Immigration growth and investments in the nation’s infrastructure will drive vast job creation, accelerate economic growth and vastly improve the economic well-being of millions of Americans.

 Alejandro Becerra, Silver Spring