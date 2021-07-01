If overall immigration growth remains stagnant, we risk languid economic growth and severe labor shortages. Last year, William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, asserted that our country had been experiencing a good economic growth rate in comparison with other developed countries “because we’ve had robust immigration for the last 30 to 40 years.” The only way to grow the economy appreciably is through a consistent supply of immigrant workers for jobs at all skill levels, including jobs experiencing shortages and jobs requiring highly technical engineering and medical skills. Once the economy recovers, immigration growth will generate billions in tax revenue, fuel home purchases and boost consumer spending. Immigration growth and investments in the nation’s infrastructure will drive vast job creation, accelerate economic growth and vastly improve the economic well-being of millions of Americans.
Alejandro Becerra, Silver Spring