Well, Fred McCarty of the True Texas Project, that is exactly what happened to this continent, including what is now the United States, starting with its discovery by Europeans in the 15th century. “White” people are hardly the “native population” of the United States. We invaded it and committed violence, even genocide, including deliberate germ warfare with smallpox-infected blankets, to take it over and make those who lived here a controlled minority. In contrast, current immigrants aren’t trying to push White people onto reservations or kill us off; they just want to make a decent life for themselves. In doing so, they contribute to the economy, and some risk their lives in health professions during this pandemic.
I think a little humility and a sense of history might be in order.
Abby Thomas, Silver Spring