The Oct. 24 news article “Obama, Trump and ‘kids in cages’: A short history” pointed out that the inhumane detention centers were in fact built during the Obama administration but that the problem at hand lies within the actual policies put in place. 

The family separations occurring at our borders represent a lack of understanding by our politicians that immigration cannot be solved without putting human interests at the forefront. By separating children from their parents or guardians, the United States is dehumanizing these immigrants and the very real fears and trauma they have faced and perpetuating their trauma. The only way to fix the problem at hand is to completely gut and rewrite immigration laws to bring back humanity into the immigration system. 

Allison Torres, Wilmington, Mass.