There needs to be a mechanism to remove an unfit president from office. The electoral college was created to prevent the electorate (ballot box) from making a grave mistake. The electors were supposed to be in a position of power and knowledge to correct mistakes made by the voters. However, most states have since silenced that power of correction by making electors vote for whom the majority voted for. The only line of defense left is impeachment and removal, which can lead to, but not require, disbarment from future public office.
Now it boils down to how many chances we give someone who is deemed unfit for office.
Mark Weber, Annandale