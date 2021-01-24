In his Jan. 21 letter, “When — or if — to convict,” Barry Bielsker suggested that former president Donald Trump should be defeated at the ballot box, not on the Senate floor through an impeachment conviction. Mr. Bielsker did not complete his thoughts. He said he was “distressed” at the co-opting of elections by the electoral college but did not advocate elimination of the electoral college, which is necessary to promote his “defeated at the ballot box, not on the floor of the Senate” premise.

There needs to be a mechanism to remove an unfit president from office. The electoral college was created to prevent the electorate (ballot box) from making a grave mistake. The electors were supposed to be in a position of power and knowledge to correct mistakes made by the voters. However, most states have since silenced that power of correction by making electors vote for whom the majority voted for. The only line of defense left is impeachment and removal, which can lead to, but not require, disbarment from future public office.

Now it boils down to how many chances we give someone who is deemed unfit for office.

Mark WeberAnnandale