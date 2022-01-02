West Virginia is the only state to lose population over the past 70 years as young people leave to find work. Those who stay are lucky to get minimum-wage jobs that do not pay the bills; many become disillusioned and start depending on drugs to escape hopelessness or to make money.
In 1971, President Richard M. Nixon vetoed the Comprehensive Child Development Act. For years, many West Virginia parents have not been able to provide adequate day care for children. If good care had been available for poor children, adults could have raised generations of effective wage earners.
In 2019, Kids Count data showed that 12 million American children lived in poverty. Appalachia is one of the areas hardest hit by intergenerational poverty. When the child tax credit expires and the full effects of pandemic inflation hit, family circumstances will be worse than ever in West Virginia.
Heather R. Biola, Elkins, W.Va.