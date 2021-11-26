Turning to that day’s front page, though, my hopes for that opportunity were dashed by the headline “ ‘Some votes carry more weight than others,’ ” regarding redistricting efforts in Ohio that will likely diminish the strength of Democrats, particularly African American and Hispanic voters. Segregation is no longer legal in this country, and the descendants of those involved in the case, who sought the pardon, can board a train with no worry of being arrested for sitting in the “wrong” car. But gerrymandering is undermining the impact of certain segments of the electorate, leaving me to wonder whether our country will ever overcome its racist history.
Siobhan Dugan, Washington