Rather than renaming Thomas Jefferson Elementary and George Mason High schools, it would be better to adopt the wisdom of Gregory Washington, the current and first Black president of George Mason University. In an Aug. 8, 2020, article, Mr. Washington pointed out, “In total, 12 of the first 18 U.S. presidents owned enslaved individuals at some point in their lives. . . . We can neither run away from the atrocities committed throughout this nation’s history, nor from the fact that the core principles established by founders like Mason — like fairness, equality and liberty — were also the foundational principles employed by the civil rights and other movements. At George Mason University, by keeping Mason in our name, we keep lessons of his life active in our own quests to form a more perfect union. . . . But focusing intently on the name of George Mason doesn’t do that.”