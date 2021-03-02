Mark Friedlander’s Feb. 22 letter, “The wrong call on names,” highlighted how the Falls Church City School Board applied “cancel culture” in renaming city schools.

Rather than renaming Thomas Jefferson Elementary and George Mason High schools, it would be better to adopt the wisdom of Gregory Washington, the current and first Black president of George Mason University. In an Aug. 8, 2020, article, Mr. Washington pointed out, “In total, 12 of the first 18 U.S. presidents owned enslaved individuals at some point in their lives. . . . We can neither run away from the atrocities committed throughout this nation’s history, nor from the fact that the core principles established by founders like Mason — like fairness, equality and liberty — were also the foundational principles employed by the civil rights and other movements. At George Mason University, by keeping Mason in our name, we keep lessons of his life active in our own quests to form a more perfect union. . . . But focusing intently on the name of George Mason doesn’t do that.”

I’m opposed to renaming my alma mater; however, if Falls Church insists on renaming its schools based exclusively on the issue of slavery, the schools should be renamed for individuals who by their courageous actions better championed the cause of eliminating racial injustice.

Steve Callanen, Ocean View, Del.