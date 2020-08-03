That’s it. Winning elections, no matter the cost.
Why do Republicans turn a blind eye to Russia’s interference? It helped them win. Why do Republicans accept President Trump’s blatant racism and sexism? It helps them win. Why do Republicans claim widespread voter fraud, undermining faith in elections, despite no evidence? It helps them win and deny the results of elections they don’t win.
The Republican Party claims to be a champion of small business, fiscal responsibility and individual liberties. However, its support of Mr. Trump’s tariffs, massive deficits and misuse of federal agents proves it cares about none of those things. Instead of attracting voters through policy, the Republican Party relies on divisiveness, feeding its voters horror stories of abortions, immigrants and gun control.
The trouble with having a platform of winning is that in a legitimate democracy, you can’t win all the time. Mr. Trump’s words and actions indicate that he is willing to go to extreme lengths to win the next election. It is time right now for the Republican Party to decide if it believes winning is more important than democracy, because if Republicans don’t do so by November, it may be too late.
Samuel Rosner, Charlottesville