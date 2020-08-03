More Americans can vote by mail in November than before the pandemic; find out which states have changed rules. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

President Trump’s campaign is scrambling to assemble a fresh case for his candidacy on the fly.

Joe Biden will most likely announce his running mate in the second week of August. Who do you think Joe Biden’s VP pick should be?

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.

Show More