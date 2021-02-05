Since Mr. Sipher wrote this book review, there have been widespread demonstrations throughout Russia against Mr. Putin’s rule, specifically against the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Harsh crackdowns by Russian police followed those demonstrations, which included large numbers of young Russians who are not getting their news from Russian state-sponsored television.
I believe it is interesting to compare the Russian state police crackdown to the Republican Party leadership crackdown against any Republican who tries to hold the former president accountable for lying to the American public and inciting the tragic events of Jan 6. It is my opinion that both Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump will fail in their efforts to maintain control over others. This will not happen overnight, but truth is a powerful force and will ultimately defeat the powers of oppression, coercion, denials and lies.
Ben Wachendorf, Centreville