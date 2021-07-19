Under court order, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reconsidering a Dominion Energy permit application to construct a massive electric transmission line across the James River at Jamestown. The corps has a second chance to do the right thing.
Earlier, with Trump administration support, the corps deferred inappropriately to Dominion’s views, illegally approving the permit in July 2017. Despite Dominion’s courtroom promises that it could remove the project if the court ruled against them, the project stands today, harming the James River and Colonial National Historical Park.
Having received federal recognition in 2018, the Rappahannock and Upper Mattaponi tribes have asked the corps to respect their interests in the historic James River landscape by considering the project’s impact on sites of tribal significance. So far, the corps has fallen short.
This chapter of the James River’s history is being written. The corps — and the Biden administration — must respect the rights and interests of the people who were here before there was a Virginia.
Margaret Nelson Fowler,
Williamsburg, Va.
The writer is a founding member of
the Save the James Alliance.