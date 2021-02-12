In his Feb. 7 op-ed, “In Illinois, indoctrination could replace education,” George F. Will listed a series of subjects that he claimed leave little time for “literature, science, writing, arithmetic.” Well, I have news for him: Black history, women’s history, LGBTQ history and disability history are all just history. “Anti-bias and anti-bullying,” “violence prevention and conflict resolution” and “social and emotional learning” are all basic health lessons. “Contributions of a number of distinct ethnic groups made to Illinois and the U.S.” is history, literature, math and science.

Apparently, Mr. Will’s lessons would feature only cisgender, heterosexual, able-bodied, White men born in America, a dangerously small section of the population to present as the be-all and end-all of humanity and history. He wrote, “ ‘Inclusive’ is obviously a synonym for ‘progressive,’ ” deriding both words. Is Mr. Will so against progressive goals that he would advocate exclusion? 

The diversity of life is worth accepting and teaching, even if Mr. Will and his ilk are threatened by the idea of not playing the hero.

Fiona French, Alexandria