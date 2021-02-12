Apparently, Mr. Will’s lessons would feature only cisgender, heterosexual, able-bodied, White men born in America, a dangerously small section of the population to present as the be-all and end-all of humanity and history. He wrote, “ ‘Inclusive’ is obviously a synonym for ‘progressive,’ ” deriding both words. Is Mr. Will so against progressive goals that he would advocate exclusion?
The diversity of life is worth accepting and teaching, even if Mr. Will and his ilk are threatened by the idea of not playing the hero.
Fiona French, Alexandria