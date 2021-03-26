All societies produce leaders who bear the responsibility for setting policy direction. They do so taking into account the priorities and debates at home. In India’s case, this includes successfully fighting the covid-19 pandemic, managing effectively its socioeconomic consequences, leading the economic recovery and handling serious national security challenges on the borders. If a society judges its leader positively and his political colleagues speak well of him, that should hardly be a cause for concern.
Many of the issues brought up in the polemic have long been debated in India, whether agricultural reform, full integration of Jammu and Kashmir or, indeed, the prevalence of black money. Making decisions on long-pending issues is hardly caprice; it is testimony of serious governance.
The “New India” that the writer disparaged fed 800 million people during the pandemic, put money in the bank accounts of 400 million people, mostly women, and is providing vaccines to 80 countries.
As most Americans appreciate, democracies leave it to the voters to pass judgment. Elections have articulated the real sentiment of the people. Personal attacks will not change that reality.
Stephen Mani, Washington
The writer is first secretary for Press, Information and Culture at
the Embassy of India.