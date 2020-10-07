The attack on the Babri Mosque in 1992 attack was clearly planned and encouraged by Hindu party leaders. In 1947, when India and Pakistan fought for and found independence, the concept of a country based on its religious majority was viewed by Indians as a failed ideology. Indian Muslims, including my husband’s family, stayed, prospered and enacted legislation to protect and preserve the secular system for a true democracy, as did many of their Hindu counterparts. My parents, as with many families, chose to leave, in the hopes of a new start in a new country. They sacrificed property (and some their lives) to create a haven for Muslims against such atrocities that Mr. Modi is now imposing on India and its Muslims.
Like President Trump, Mr. Modi is a showman, one with minimal education and an agenda to wipe out a rich history of Muslim culture and contributions to further his own power and base.
Nabila Altafullah, Haymarket