Michael H. Kostrzewa, Burke

“Deja vu all over again” could’ve been the headline for the Nov. 20 news article “Fed rebukes Mnuchin for cutting off lending programs.” The outgoing administration’s chilling indifference to Americans’ dire needs recalls then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to even discuss an economic recovery plan with the Obama administration in 2009. Mr. McConnell (R-Ky.), now majority leader, is repeating this move by refusing to negotiate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in good faith to alleviate nationwide suffering from coronavirus-related health and economic devastation. President Barack Obama inherited an economic meltdown. Yet Mr. McConnell refused to even discuss recovery plans and ordered other congressional Republicans to follow his “leadership.” Those who heeded his call preferred to prolong Americans’ suffering so Mr. Obama might be perceived as a failed president. Now wealthy Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denies already appropriated funds to help Americans and American businesses on the brink of collapse. It’s painfully clear that most (thankfully not all) congressional Republicans aid and abet these scorched-earth policies by remaining silent.

Judith Hippler Bello, McLean

I hope realization of the promise, despite the long slog, will be with us as soon as possible. I also hope public health professionals and others will successfully fight a plague that has syndemically collided with influenza and will do so with HIV and hepatitis C (HCV), the latter which, until the novel coronavirus, was killing more Americans than all other infectious diseases combined. Partially out of sight because of the current focus on covid, HCV continues to grow and do its damage. The elite U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently called for drastically increased HCV detection.

Intertwined, these diseases produce morbidity and mortality rates that are degrees of magnitude greater than their impact would be separately. We still have neither a cure nor a vaccine for HIV. With HCV, we have no vaccine and the treatment for it is prohibitively expensive for most people. We must press ahead for vaccines for all of these diseases.