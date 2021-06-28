This is a crucial connection to make, particularly because American Indian boarding schools remain largely absent from non-Indigenous public consciousness in the United States. The graves found in Canada are reflective of the extreme abuse the assimilationist boarding schools used in both countries to enact cultural genocide. Americans must not interact with this story as if it were exclusively a Canadian issue and they were separate from it.
Julia Schillo, Vancouver, B.C.
The writer is an Indigenous language revitalization researcher for the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies.