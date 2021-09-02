In fact, his argument is revelatory of the same progressive mind-set that infects the professoriate throughout most colleges and universities: We learn from our students whose wise-beyond-their-years naive liberalism can teach all of us hardened professors if we would just listen and learn from them. This can be summarized as the “out of the mouths of babes” reverse-learning paradigm.
Of course, Mr. Broome aggressively set the table for his own “passive learning” as a professor, asking his English class if he is the first Black teacher his students have had. And not surprisingly, students accept his perspective and write accordingly. Students who believe in the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement of the overriding importance of being judged on the “content of their character” and that “America is a strict meritocracy” are already aware, he assured us, of the profound nonexistence of these realities in America. It is not, he maintins, that he reinforces such unmasking every class.
But this professor is amused at “conservatives [who] believe those of us who teach in college hold such sway over their children.” Good professors do not indoctrinate, Mr. Broome; they openly confront different points of view and never grade accordingly.
Richard E. Vatz, Towson