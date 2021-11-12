I was witness to my daughter’s online high school instruction in 2020-2021 and was impressed by the quality of teaching. My only criticism was online textbooks. They are not easy to manipulate, take notes from and refer back to. When the power goes out, they go out. Bring back textbooks for all students. To Moms for Liberty: Are these examples of lessons in kindergarten on gender identity or in any grade on White male privilege actually in the curriculum, or did parents hear teachers trying hard to answer students’ questions?