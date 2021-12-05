The Inspector General Access Act contains major flaws that risk decreasing transparency rather than enhancing it, because the bill lacks any standards to govern how the inspector general will investigate such cases and hold attorneys accountable. Under the current bill, it is the inspector general who decides what standards, if any, to apply to attorney misconduct. More troubling is the bill’s failure to address the potential conflicts of interest the inspector general will have when investigating the same Justice Department prosecutors for professional misconduct with whom the inspector general may also be co-investigating and prosecuting criminal matters.
The prospect of the inspector general having the authority to initiate a misconduct investigation against a Justice Department attorney working on a separate investigation that also involves the inspector general’s office raises serious concerns about the integrity of such investigations. The Inspector General Access Act also fails to provide any standards regarding the level of training and experience necessary for inspector general investigators and attorneys who may be assigned to investigate attorney professional misconduct, something OPR staff has developed through decades of experience.
Congress should not risk the careers of public servants to create a facade of transparency.
Steven B. Wasserman,
Hoffman Estates, Ill.
The writer is president of the
National Association of Assistant
United States Attorneys.