More Americans can vote by mail in November than before the pandemic; find out which states have changed rules. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

President Trump abruptly canceled the Republican National Convention celebrations scheduled for next month in Jacksonville, Fla. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over President Trump in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, and the election seems like it will be a referendum on Trump.

The 12 most logical picks for Joe Biden’s vice president, ranked. Who do you think Joe Biden’s VP pick should be?

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.

Show More