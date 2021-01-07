This is an appalling failure of responsibility on the part of law enforcement.

Jonathan Siegel, Chevy Chase

Think of other attempts on the Capitol: the 9/11 hijackers. The Weathermen in the 1960s.

My friends in the peace movement Kings Bay Plowshares 7 got a lot of prison time for destruction of property protesting nuclear submarines in Brunswick, Ga. They are heading off to long prison terms at this moment. I call for the same sentences for the Trump-incited demonstrators at the Capitol, but I doubt they would take responsibility for their actions, as do nonviolent protesters.

Law enforcement and prosecution seem to vary considerably according to the issue.

David Eberhardt, Baltimore

The writer was incarcerated for

21 months for destruction of federal

property in 1967.

Some people are suggesting that the attacks on the Capitol involved terrorist attacks. Here is the FBI definition: “Terrorism is defined in the Code of Federal Regulations as ‘the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.’ ”

As a retired government counterterrorism official, I know there are numerous definitions, but this one fits some of the actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, especially the reference to the “furtherance of political or social objectives.”

Another issue is whether President Trump is guilty of incitement. I suspect good lawyers can find grounds for that by going over his various statements at his rally Wednesday — and even earlier.

As an American citizen, and one who spent many years covering the Hill and then working there as a staffer and State Department official, I am appalled and angered at the way the mob swarmed the Capitol and broke into the Senate chamber and members’ offices.

Michael Kraft, Silver Spring

The writer is a retired

State Department counterterrorism officer and Senate staffer.

As a combat veteran of many conflicts who served all presidents from John F. Kennedy to Barack Obama, I am disgusted with the seditious behavior of President Trump and his sycophants. Vice President Pence should reverse the flow of power, get the Cabinet to enact the 25th Amendment and remove the president.

Chip Beck, Hillsboro

President Trump incited insurrection and should be immediately impeached, convicted, removed from office and forever barred from public office. I hope the Republican members of Congress who have enabled his antidemocratic behavior now realize just how much damage they have done to this country.

David P. Bacon, Vienna

This was a real coup attempt, treason. It is not too late to impeach.

John Hrastar, Silver Spring

President Trump stated in his first campaign that he “alone can fix” the nation’s problems. Without question, he caused the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday — through his voluminous and continuous falsehoods, invectives and conspiracy claims, and his direct and indirect incitement. He could have stopped it — with prompt, honest and forthright public remarks.

He should be held responsible and accountable for Wednesday’s events.

David Shiff, Bethesda

Given President Trump’s pivotal role in Wednesday’s debacle at the U.S. Capitol, he is a clear and present danger to our country and its democratic principles every hour that he remains in office between now and noon on Jan. 20. He continues to spew lies about his election loss and has been rendered incompetent by his delusional fixation on a “fraudulent” election that was anything but. He should be removed from office and depart the presidency in the ultimate ignominy.

Jane R. Spalding, Takoma Park

For the four terrible years of the Civil War, despite persistent attempts to occupy Washington, the Confederate battle flag never waved inside the U.S. Capitol. It did on Wednesday in a violent insurrection cheered on by the president of the United States: a 21st-century day of infamy supported by the leader of Lincoln’s own party.

Sheldon M. Stern, Newton, Mass.