Just a year after Republicans refused to take up his nomination for the Supreme Court seat left by the death of Antonin Scalia, Judge Garland was recommended to fill the FBI vacancy because he was an “apolitical professional,” said Mr. McConnell at the time, and because he had “high-level federal law enforcement experience” and a “reputation for integrity,” among other superlatives, said a source involved in the selection process. Then-Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein approached Judge Garland about the FBI position.

But the article reported another “theory” about the offer: It would open a vacancy on the important U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the “second-most-powerful court in the nation.”

Such is the audacity of attempting to use this judge’s stellar and impeccable judicial reputation to procure a judicial vacancy from a man for whom that same reputation was deemed irrelevant just months before, when these same senators refused to consider his Supreme Court nomination.

Judge Garland, who declined this cynical ploy, retains his integrity. That cannot be said for these Republican senators.

Tom Clark, Bethesda

According to my copy of the Constitution, the preamble states as one of its provisions that the U.S. government is to “promote the general welfare” of its citizens. Even though it’s only the preamble, it is part of the Constitution. Doesn’t the health of U.S. citizens come under general welfare?

I, therefore, don’t see how Judge Amy Coney Barrett or the Supreme Court could knock down the Affordable Care Act. President Trump and the Republicans in Congress have been saying for four years that they have a better plan but have yet to put one forward. It’s egregious that the United States is the only major country on this planet that doesn’t look out for and protect the health of its citizenry.