Those urging President Biden to support efforts to strip IP protections may be well-intentioned. But, if he follows their advice, he would cast serious doubt on the reliability of IP protections, making investors far less eager to risk their money developing new treatments and cures. The pandemic has demonstrated why the world can’t afford to take continued pharmaceutical innovation for granted. Now, more than ever, the system that enabled the rapid response to the coronavirus needs to be preserved and even strengthened.
John Stanford, Washington
The writer is executive director
of Incubate.