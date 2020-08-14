Just as fire and rescue departments have separate personnel for rescue services, police departments and sheriffs’ offices should have intervention officers who could serve as first responders to mental health calls, domestic disturbances, suicide attempts, automobile collisions, traffic jams, disorderly conduct, shoplifting and other situations that do not typically require force.
Intervention officers could be trained to verbally de-escalate situations; they could have uniforms that are clearly different from police or sheriff uniforms; they could have distinctive cars with green lights instead of blue; they could wear body cameras; they could be empowered to summon other organizations for assistance; and their mobile phones could be loaded with service-organization contacts for referral to people in need.
Intervention divisions could help eliminate police brutality because intervention officers would be less likely to employ force themselves and would call upon police officers only if force were truly needed. They could help eliminate systemic police racism because they would provide the opportunities for law enforcement to create improved organizational cultures within these new divisions through restructured recruitment, training and protocols.
Robert E. Weigend Jr., Fairfax