What about the vast and lucrative arms sales that fuel world conflicts? According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, between 2014 and 2018, the United States, Russia, France, Germany and China supplied 75 percent of all arms exports. What is our government doing to reduce and eliminate these sales?
Mr. Kagan also ignored the roots of extremism and religious fundamentalism in Afghanistan. How do we fight zealotry? More important, how do we develop a foreign policy that effectively works to that end? Our government’s hubris is the idea that we can change minds with soldiers and armaments in Afghanistan or any other troubled area without a comprehensive game plan.
We can’t even deal with extremism, violence and corruption in our own country.
Jeff Gates, Silver Spring
In his essay on Afghanistan, Robert Kagan slid by the point of whether our withdrawal from Afghanistan will lead to an increased threat of terrorism against the United States and its friends and allies. Maybe so; but that’s not just to be assumed as he did.
More important, he did not even mention one of the most important factors that both drained U.S. resources from Afghanistan and drained U.S. popular support (for good or ill) for any continuing conflicts in the Middle East/Southwest Asia region: the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
Mr. Kagan was a major, vocal supporter of that invasion, and was thus complicit in developments that have led to today’s sorry pass in Afghanistan.
Robert Hunter, Washington
Before reading Robert Kagan’s lengthy essay, I was beginning to feel I was alone in the universe. I had seriously wondered, “Am I the only one with a memory of what was in the atmosphere immediately after 9/11?” Thank you, Mr. Kagan!
Dread and fear were very prevalent immediately after 9/11, knowing the planners of the attack had been stationed in Afghanistan. Afghanistan! These guys had defeated Ivan! What chance did we have? As Mr. Kagan pointed out, on the battlefield with the Northern Alliance, we defeated them, but when they were a guerrilla force — that was a different matter.
Not all but most of those taking the opposite point of view end up uttering lines of reasoning that are unsubstantiated and feckless. Some seem to be mindless and thereby make Mr. Kagan’s piece seem more sound and truthful.
Jerry Laffey, Manassas