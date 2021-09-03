The Aug. 30 editorial “Cynicism, with a helping of hypocrisy” highlighted the irresponsible behavior of Virginia state Sens. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) and Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City). Together with his vote on the assault weapons legislation, it is clear that, in Mr. Petersen’s view, the freedom of an individual to act on his or her own instincts and interests, regardless of the consequences, is a more laudable goal than promoting the common good. One can only hope enough voters are sufficiently appalled by the willful ignorance of these “public servants” to replace them with individuals who value the views of our public health experts.