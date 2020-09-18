Regarding Karen Tumulty’s Sept. 16 Wednesday Opinion column, “Trump’s anti-science campaign”:

Does “It’ll start getting cooler” equal “It’s going to disappear”? Is President Trump’s climate-change denial just cheerleading for the nation, downplaying to avoid panic, the way his minimizing the novel coronavirus turns out to be?

Last Monday, the president denied that a warming climate had anything to do with the wildfires in the West, and even that the climate was changing. “It will start getting cooler. You just watch.” Pressed on his rejecting of science, Mr. Trump said, “Well, I don’t think science knows, actually.” He likewise denies the science of the pandemic: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” But we learned from the Woodward tapes that Mr. Trump minimized the pandemic just for public relations: “I wanted to always play it down … because I don’t want to create a panic.”

So, now we have to ask, does Mr. Trump know perfectly well that climate change threatens the well-being of the whole planet — meaning immeasurable suffering for generations to come — but deny it because “I love our country. And I don’t want people to be frightened”? Is that what’s really going on?

Jerry Cayford, Brunswick, Md.