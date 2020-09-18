Does “It’ll start getting cooler” equal “It’s going to disappear”? Is President Trump’s climate-change denial just cheerleading for the nation, downplaying to avoid panic, the way his minimizing the novel coronavirus turns out to be?
Last Monday, the president denied that a warming climate had anything to do with the wildfires in the West, and even that the climate was changing. “It will start getting cooler. You just watch.” Pressed on his rejecting of science, Mr. Trump said, “Well, I don’t think science knows, actually.” He likewise denies the science of the pandemic: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” But we learned from the Woodward tapes that Mr. Trump minimized the pandemic just for public relations: “I wanted to always play it down … because I don’t want to create a panic.”