For several years, I had the privilege of being a medical anthropologist at Walter Reed (both Army Medical Center and National Military Medical Center), conducting research with patients who had traumatically acquired limb loss. Our research showed that the patients in the physical rehabilitation program were able to achieve astonishing results in terms of their recovery from the consequences of their injuries. However, as we noted in publications and presentations, one worrisome trend was for former patients to have had limited social interactions and networks in the communities they returned to. These concerning signs of limited social networks can, if individuals feel isolated, contribute to negative psychological consequences.