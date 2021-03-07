The Gazans’ situation is even worse, with an estimated 36 percent covid-19 positivity rate compared with Israel’s 4.5 percent rate. Gazans have only eight hours of intermittent electricity and eight hours of potable water. Gaza is an almost-uninhabitable open-air prison imposed by Israel and Egypt. Medical care is impossible in such dire circumstances.
President Biden said his administration would be “upholding human rights” and “respecting laws.” He needs to keep his word in our foreign relations with every nation, not selectively.
Rosemarie M. Esber, Alexandria