Regarding the March 1 front-page story, “In Israel, a preview of the path to beat covid”:

Israel’s ahead-of-the-world vaccine rollout does not provide hope for the Palestinians. Instead of vaccinating the Palestinians — as required of the occupying power under the Geneva Conventions — Israel has done everything to prevent the Palestinians from getting tested or vaccinated against the coronavirus. Israel has destroyed testing sites, prevented donors from providing vaccines and produced no real plan to vaccinate the majority of Palestinians.

The Gazans’ situation is even worse, with an estimated 36 percent covid-19 positivity rate compared with Israel’s 4.5 percent rate. Gazans have only eight hours of intermittent electricity and eight hours of potable water. Gaza is an almost-uninhabitable open-air prison imposed by Israel and Egypt. Medical care is impossible in such dire circumstances.

President Biden said his administration would be “upholding human rights” and “respecting laws.” He needs to keep his word in our foreign relations with every nation, not selectively.

Rosemarie M. Esber, Alexandria