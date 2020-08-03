I am a White baby boomer, and my suburban dream of enough space for playful dogs and gardening has been fulfilled. I have neighbors who drive white-paneled vans and leave early in the morning and return after dark. They labor at what some would call menial jobs. Other neighbors can be counted on to shovel sidewalks every snowstorm, enduring the cold to bring home a bit of extra income.
When my son was in elementary school, he played and learned alongside these people’s children. He had friends whose lunchboxes were often empty, and classmates who quickly became bilingual and helped parents navigate through interactions in a tongue they did not yet know. At a young age, his worldview was enlarged as his friends shared stories, songs and games from their cultures. He learned that kindness, good humor, hard work and talent do not split along economic, cultural or racial lines.
I am not “bothered,” as the president puts it, by the diversity of my neighborhood. I am grateful that laws such as the Fair Housing Act have helped make it what it is today.
Velma Smith, Falls Church