I’m a former federal agency chief counsel who has publically advocated for changing the prosecution system, and I did so because the system isn’t working. It didn’t work when I was on active duty in the late 1990s, it didn’t work when I was a chief counsel in 2010, and it isn’t working today.
During the past decade, brave survivors, men and women, used their voices sharing horrific stories of violence. I salute them for having the courage to speak and to demand that Defense Department leaders finally change how military sexual trauma is prosecuted.
K. Denise Rucker Krepp,
Washington