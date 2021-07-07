Regarding the July 3 news article “Biden supports change in military sex assault prosecution”:

President Biden’s support to remove the chain of command from military sexual trauma cases is much welcomed by advocates, including me, who have spent years fighting for change. I testified twice in 2014 before a congressionally mandated panel and again in 2019 before the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, sharing that the current system failed sexual assault survivors. I did so as a former Coast Guard military officer and former federal agency chief counsel.  

I'm a former federal agency chief counsel who has publically advocated for changing the prosecution system, and I did so because the system isn't working. It didn't work when I was on active duty in the late 1990s, it didn't work when I was a chief counsel in 2010, and it isn't working today.  

During the past decade, brave survivors, men and women, used their voices sharing horrific stories of violence. I salute them for having the courage to speak and to demand that Defense Department leaders finally change how military sexual trauma is prosecuted.

K. Denise Rucker Krepp,
Washington