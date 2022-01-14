The demonstration against rising fuel prices started peacefully, and the government took no action to stop it. Moreover, authorities immediately reacted with concrete measures to address public concerns, capping the price of liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, utilities and basic foodstuffs as well as engaging in a constructive dialogue with the protesters.
However, the violence that swept the country in the days after forced us to respond. Our security forces have been engaging with violent mobs who were committing increasingly brazen acts of terrorism. According to the latest data, 18 law enforcement officers were killed and 748 police officers were injured. About 1,000 private citizens were injured and up to 400 were hospitalized. More than 450 vehicles were burned, including police cars, ambulances and firetrucks. Businesses suffered: A total of 1,300 shops and trade facilities, cafes and restaurants were destroyed.
It is the right of every government to secure the country and its people. Though peaceful protests, including protests of government policy, are allowed, violence will not be tolerated. The government will respond forcefully but proportionally to restore the peace Kazakhs deserve.
Kazakhstan has repeatedly expressed its commitment to the rule of law. All actions taken or supported are and will be in accordance with our constitution, our laws and our international commitments.
Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Washington
The writer is Kazakhstan’s
ambassador to the United States.