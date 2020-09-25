Villages help meet these needs by providing services such as rides to medical appointments, check-in calls, grocery shopping, home-cooked meals and simple household chores. These are provided by trained volunteer neighbors whose friendly faces can brighten a day. Villages also offer invaluable social opportunities — from lectures to card games to outings. In this time of covid-19, villages are providing grocery shopping services, free events on the Internet, tech advice on using the Internet for new services such as Zoom, and even rides to essential appointments. Nearly 70 villages serve seniors in the D.C. region. Their services not only benefit and enrich the lives of the elderly but also strengthen the fabric of every community they serve.
Ann Humphrey, Bethesda
The writer is a board member of Little Falls Village in Bethesda.