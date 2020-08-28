For example, early investors who put $500,000 into Facebook later sold their share for more than $1 billion. Whether that gain is taxed at 20 percent or 37 percent, there’s plenty of after-tax gain left as a reward. Sure, if the tax rates were equalized, venture capital investors would get less reward than they do under the current system, but the suggestion that they would be asked to invest for no reward is ridiculous.

Jonathan R. Siegel, Chevy Chase

Jim Clark mentioned correctly that Republicans “ignore science, deny climate change, treat white skin as superior, spend foolishly, and create tax loopholes.” Those positions are more dangerous to business formation and success than his particular concern about Democratic tax policies related to employee stock options, particularly given that Joe Biden’s proposals include no new taxes for people earning less than $400,000 annually.

Republican tax policies have not led to the long-term prosperity we all want. Republicans promised that their 2017 tax bill would result in economic gains that would more than make up for lost tax revenue. They were wrong.

Investors value certainty; Republicans provide none. How are investors to predict what a second Trump term might look like, given that he has tweeted his way out of the Paris climate accord and World Health Organization, and pretended to battle China and Russia — and then bowed to them? Will he start more trade wars or fewer?

The best employers build their businesses by partnering with a healthy and talented workforce. Yet President Trump has closed our borders to skilled foreign workers. Long-term prosperity doesn’t look anything like the economy Mr. Trump is trying to build.

Jack Markell, Wilmington, Del.