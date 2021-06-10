Edward Pearlman, Portland, Maine
I take exception to Kathleen Parker’s statement that “[n]either this column nor [Russell] Moore’s letter should be viewed as an indictment of Christianity, without which we wouldn’t have much that is culturally good and morally necessary.” The non-Christian Americans have brought much that is of moral and cultural value to the mix that makes our country what it is. For example, the values of the Old Testament’s Ten Commandments.
We live in a country that is enriched by many moral underpinnings of numerous faiths whose roots are as varied as our population and that are deserving of recognition and respect.
Joyce B. Siegel, Rockville