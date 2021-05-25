It was amazing but, unhappily, not surprising to learn that a Virginia obstetrician and gynecologist was criminally convicted of abusing his patients, as reported in the May 19 Metro article “OB/GYN sentenced to 59 years for unnecessary surgeries.”

A surgeon can do his work only with the support of office staff, nurses, anesthesiologists, technicians and a host of others who are in contact with his patients. His professional training earns trust in his judgment, recommendations and skills. The decision to recommend a surgical procedure is often a judgment, so others in the room would usually correctly defer to that decision. There is also a strong moral responsibility to avoid undercutting the patient’s respect for her doctor. But it is puzzling how, over the course of 10 years, this surgeon “would perform diagnostic procedures with broken equipment . . . and scare patients into surgery by telling them they had cancer.”

What was the role of the other professionals in his circle of support? Were any concerns expressed? How did they tolerate working in such an atmosphere? There are professional bodies to which any of them could report concerns without alarming patients. I would agree this is not easy or clear-cut, but it seems professionally irresponsible for others to knowingly facilitate unwholesome practices under the cover of professional respect. Though we accept that we have colleagues who may be above or below average, we should not accept egregious mistreatments — or frankly bad judgment.

Quentin Fisher, Bethesda