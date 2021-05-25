What was the role of the other professionals in his circle of support? Were any concerns expressed? How did they tolerate working in such an atmosphere? There are professional bodies to which any of them could report concerns without alarming patients. I would agree this is not easy or clear-cut, but it seems professionally irresponsible for others to knowingly facilitate unwholesome practices under the cover of professional respect. Though we accept that we have colleagues who may be above or below average, we should not accept egregious mistreatments — or frankly bad judgment.
Quentin Fisher, Bethesda