Judicial appointments are inherently political. Judicial elections are a check on that political process. Judicial elections are democracy in action. I have been through the judicial appointment process as applicant and reviewer and have run for a judgeship. Both methods are political.
The judicial appointment and vetting process plays the ideas and strategies of a select group of people with a political governor making a selection while an election permits people to democratically choose who makes decisions fundamental to the people’s lives. One cannot think of anything more American. We need to respect both processes.
Quincy Coleman is a trial attorney with more than 30 years in the criminal justice system. He represents the indigent. Interestingly, his clients do not have a voice in the appointment process. One can ask many questions that show how Mr. Coleman is extremely qualified and has presented a great closing argument to why he should be on the bench. Such questions and answers are for the voters, not only a small group in a selection process. Does his opponent have the wealth of criminal experience that Mr. Coleman has? Has his opponent tried jury trials in Howard County? Both candidates have conceded that they are fit and qualified. Let Marylanders decide.
Stephen J. Musselman, West Friendship, Md.