As important, Mr. Northam has asked the state legislature to expunge, on an accelerated basis, the records of individuals convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related criminal offenses. These convictions derailed lives. Again, this misery was inflicted excessively on Black and Latino communities. Prompt expungement will correct this injustice and renew hope and opportunity for thousands of Virginians.
It is now incumbent upon Virginia state legislators to endorse Mr. Northam’s proposed changes when they reconvene on Wednesday to review his proposal. Legislators must make sure they adequately fund the ambitious expungement initiative. Such action would help close the door in Virginia on the disastrous “War on Drugs.” It would also be a tonic, a sane counterpoint to the misguided “Reefer Madness” mind-set that apparently still grips the White House — unfortunately informing both its personnel practices and policy positions on cannabis.
Jeremy Preiss, Arlington