As I read Michele L. Norris’s Oct. 9 op-ed, “Harris won’t stop her ‘smirk.’ Nor should she.,” I couldn’t help but smile recalling a conversation I had with my 12-year-old granddaughter.

I asked about her take regarding the vice-presidential debate. Her response noted the obvious: “Well, it was more civil and polite.” For any other questions I had, her response was: “My favorite part was when Sen. Harris looked at the vice president and told him, ‘I’m talking now.’ She knew that would shush him. Everyone knows that look. And that you should stop what you’re doing. Can’t believe she had to tell him again!” 

So our 12-year-olds know and recognize inappropriate behavior, rebukes and how to respond. If only our vice president were as aware and respectful!

Bernice Todaro, Chevy Chase

Regarding Margaret Sullivan’s Oct. 9 Style commentary, “No more debates? You’ll get no argument here.”:

Isn’t it about time The Post and other media organizations quit referring to these events as “debates” and start calling them what they really are: talking points? The candidates, regardless of political party, pay little attention to the questions they’re being asked, concentrating instead on making sure they get all of their talking points broadcast. 

Philip C. Meyer, Ashburn, Va.