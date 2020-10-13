So our 12-year-olds know and recognize inappropriate behavior, rebukes and how to respond. If only our vice president were as aware and respectful!
Bernice Todaro, Chevy Chase
Regarding Margaret Sullivan’s Oct. 9 Style commentary, “No more debates? You’ll get no argument here.”:
Isn’t it about time The Post and other media organizations quit referring to these events as “debates” and start calling them what they really are: talking points? The candidates, regardless of political party, pay little attention to the questions they’re being asked, concentrating instead on making sure they get all of their talking points broadcast.
Philip C. Meyer, Ashburn, Va.