In his Dec. 3 op-ed, “The right choice (but not the left’s) to lead the Pentagon,” Max Boot labeled as “silly and strident” those who object to Michèle Flournoy as a potential Biden nominee for defense secretary. The concerns center on Ms. Flournoy’s support for U.S. military actions in the Middle East, none of which turned out well, to use a bit of English understatement. Mr. Boot made the usual worn arguments in support of these military actions and summed up his argument with an appeal to authority, concluding that, “in any case,” since President Barack Obama was at the helm for these Middle East debacles, having supported these debacles cannot be a disqualification for serving in the Biden administration. Why is that the case?

Take Libya, for example. Then-Vice President Biden opposed the U.S. war. Ms. Flournoy supported it. Since then, the bombing of Libya has been the subject of scathing criticism, including by members of Obama’s administration. See, for example, Philip Gordon’s “Losing the Long Game.” Why shouldn’t citizens expect that President-elect Joe Biden will put forward nominees who have shown restraint and judgment in the past over the use of U.S. military power? Isn’t the past prologue? That Mr. Obama oversaw these wars does not immunize them from criticism. Even if one disagrees, why label those who raise these important issues as “silly and strident” and “scaremongers” and leftists?

Bruce Grace, Arlington