Take Libya, for example. Then-Vice President Biden opposed the U.S. war. Ms. Flournoy supported it. Since then, the bombing of Libya has been the subject of scathing criticism, including by members of Obama’s administration. See, for example, Philip Gordon’s “Losing the Long Game.” Why shouldn’t citizens expect that President-elect Joe Biden will put forward nominees who have shown restraint and judgment in the past over the use of U.S. military power? Isn’t the past prologue? That Mr. Obama oversaw these wars does not immunize them from criticism. Even if one disagrees, why label those who raise these important issues as “silly and strident” and “scaremongers” and leftists?
Bruce Grace, Arlington