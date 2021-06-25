Mr. Thiessen said that Democrats seek to enact legislation they believe is good for the country, even if they lose power. Meanwhile, the Republicans single-mindedly pursue power. Their strategy is to paint the Democrats as radical socialists, vociferously demanding bipartisanship while scuttling efforts at compromise, the country be damned.
Francisco Gonzalez, Bethesda
Marc A. Thiessen claimed that “there is little Republicans can do in power that Democrats cannot undo when they regain it.” Not true. The Republicans have made it very easy for people to get guns that are then used against innocent citizens, which has resulted in tens of thousands of tragic deaths year after year in this country. Those deaths are irreversible.
Guns en masse are here to stay, and the harm they cause is permanent as a legacy of the Republicans who enact lax gun legislation.
Robert Davis, Silver Spring
I was stunned by the audacity of Marc A. Thiessen’s statement that “many Democrats have no interest in reaching across the aisle today.” Democrats reached across the aisle to get support for a voting rights bill, offering everything the Republicans demanded, including mandatory voter identification, to no avail. On June 22, all 50 Republican senators voted to block even a discussion of that bill. Furthermore, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it clear that he isn’t interested in any voting rights legislation, claiming this is not a federal issue. The right to vote certainly is a federal issue. The states that are enacting voter suppression bills are doing that with a simple majority.
Interestingly, on the same op-ed page. former senator Tom Harkin (D-Iowa) wrote, “If you believe that the minority should absolutely have the right to stop a bill or measure from being debated and voted on, then there is little more to say, except please don’t call this democracy. It is, quite simply, minority rule. But if you believe that the majority party has the right to advance an agenda with guarantees that the minority will be able to debate and offer amendments, and have them voted on, then there is a path forward.”
Jeff Spieler, Rockville