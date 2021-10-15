Further, he said these school-board moms are “angry about the elimination of merit-based admissions and gifted-and-talented programs in the name of diversity.” Schools are looking at the disparities in opportunity and trying to recognize students who have not had the same access to test-prep courses, private tutors and coaches that their wealthier and often White peers have enjoyed.
I am a retired teacher who was in the classroom for 36 years. Teachers are professionals who have degrees that reflect coursework in learning theory, child development and content expertise. They have been trained to make the decisions about curriculum and pedagogy. This doesn’t mean educators should ignore parents, and parents should be in a partnership with schools. Parents do not, however, know teaching better than teachers.
Lisa Green, Arlington