In his Oct. 13 Wednesday Opinion column, “The left has declared war on ‘school board moms,’ ”  Marc A. Thiessen had it backward. The people who are attacking professional educators, their teaching and their policies have declared war, and they are doing so to impose personal agendas.  

Mr. Thiessen cited “pandemic school closures [and] mask mandates” as two of the grievances. How can protecting unvaccinated children and teachers be a source of fury? He said these parents are “irate that schools are indoctrinating their kids with extremist ideologies — teaching them to see everything through the prism of race.” This is clear hyperbole and patently false. That students are asked to acknowledge and explore multiple perspectives as they read literature and study history is nothing new and hardly indoctrination. It seems relevant to acknowledge that in 2021, we are learning to think about history through not one, but multiple prisms.  

Further, he said these school-board moms are “angry about the elimination of merit-based admissions and gifted-and-talented programs in the name of diversity.” Schools are looking at the disparities in opportunity and trying to recognize students who have not had the same access to test-prep courses, private tutors and coaches that their wealthier and often White peers have enjoyed.

I am a retired teacher who was in the classroom for 36 years. Teachers are professionals who have degrees that reflect coursework in learning theory, child development and content expertise. They have been trained to make the decisions about curriculum and pedagogy. This doesn’t mean educators should ignore parents, and parents should be in a partnership with schools. Parents do not, however, know teaching better than teachers. 

Lisa Green, Arlington