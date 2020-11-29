Lisa K. Fitzpatrick was right to point out that unhealthy diets contribute to higher rates of chronic diseases in disadvantaged communities, but she’s wrong that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans are to blame for these disparities [“My Southeast D.C. Zip code shouldn’t be my health destiny,” Local Opinions, Nov. 22]. For this to be true, Americans would have to follow the guidelines. Researchers know we haven’t. There are opportunities to make the guidelines stronger, which we should pursue when they are updated. But to put healthy diets within reach for those who need it the most, we need policies that address the socioeconomic and structural barriers: food insecurity, inequitable access to healthy food and aggressive marketing of sugary drinks and junk food.