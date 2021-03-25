Electric vehicles don’t use gas, but they do use electric power to recharge, so the better solution would be to tax electric power at the source. It is easier to administer and incentivizes more energy-efficient cars. It still taxes people proportionally to the miles they drive. Yes, it would involve taxing all electric power, but some of that could be rebated based on average per-home power usage before electric vehicles became popular. It would also encourage home efficiency and be progressive.
Peter Mansbach, Bethesda