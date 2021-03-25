The March 19 front-page article “Gas taxes pay for roads. What if cars don’t use gas?” argued that with electric vehicles gaining prominence, the gasoline tax must be replaced with a vehicle miles-traveled tax. But VMT is difficult to administer because the government would have to track mileage and collect tax from each vehicle owner. Further, a VMT tax incentivizes the wrong things.

Electric vehicles don’t use gas, but they do use electric power to recharge, so the better solution would be to tax electric power at the source. It is easier to administer and incentivizes more energy-efficient cars. It still taxes people proportionally to the miles they drive. Yes, it would involve taxing all electric power, but some of that could be rebated based on average per-home power usage before electric vehicles became popular. It would also encourage home efficiency and be progressive.

Peter Mansbach, Bethesda