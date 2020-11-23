By custom and tradition, Mr. Trump would exercise his legal right to challenge the results only if there were clear evidence of fraud or abuse, and if it were of sufficient magnitude to change the result. Instead, he prepared his supporters for such claims in the months and weeks leading up to the election (without specifics), he continued to repeat nonspecific claims in the days following the election, and he sent out individuals and teams to scour the land to try to turn up credible evidence to support his claims after the fact — still without success.

This is used to justify not assisting the Biden team with the transition, thereby placing the country in a more precarious position for dealing with foreign security and economic concerns, as well as coronavirus and other major domestic problems. All these senior Republicans in the government have taken an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. It’s time they stop treating custom and tradition as a loophole and put the national good ahead of Mr. Trump’s injured ego.

Michael Kosecoff, Fairfax Station

In his Nov. 19 op-ed Thursday Opinion essay, “Why the GOP is sticking with Trump’s election deceit,” E.J. Dionne Jr. theorized that President Trump attracted a surprising 10 million more voters in 2020 than in 2016 because “these voters may well be more radical than the [Republican] party as a whole” and were attracted by “Trump’s intemperate and often wild ranting in the campaign’s final weeks and the growing public role in GOP politics of QAnon conspiracists, the Proud Boys and other previously marginal extremist groups.”

Republicans stuck with traditional door-to-door canvassing and large rallies despite the dangers of coronavirus spread. Face-to-face communication is the most powerful means of communication. Of course, the Republican approach was reckless and violated the tenets of masks, no large gatherings and social distancing, but GOP leaders obviously felt the political advantage was worth endangering their supporters. That advantage was further strengthened because people are starved for exciting interpersonal contact that gets them out of their pandemic shells. The Democrats lack that element of ruthlessness, and any gains they may have garnered by being safe and rule-abiding were likely less than the Republicans’ gains in excited new voters. The surprise is that the Democrats didn’t do worse than they did.